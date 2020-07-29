10 more die from COVID-19 in Sindh

COVID-19 claimed 10 more lives during the last 24 hours, while 574 new coronavirus cases surfaced in the province, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday.

The coronavirus death toll had risen to 2,172, he said, adding that the total number of COVID-19 patients stood at 119,398 in Sindh. He said 509 more patients recovered overnight, lifting the number of recovered patients to 108,989.

According to the CM, 8,237 patients are under treatment, of whom 7,721 were in home isolation, 11 at isolation centres and 505 at hospitals. He said the condition of 410 patients was critical, including 67 who were on ventilators.

The CM said out of the 574 new cases, 244 were from Karachi. “They include 74 from the city’s south district, 57 from east, 33 from Korangi, 28 each from Malir and west 28, and 24 from central.”

He said Sukkur had 26 cases, Dadu 25, Khairpur 24, Ghotki 23, Hyderabad and Shikarpur 21 each, Naushehroferoze 20, Kashmore 18, Sanghar 16, Tando Mohammad Khan 13, Shaheed Benazirabad 12, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Jamshoro seven each, Badin six, Matiari five, Larkana and Qamabr three each and Jacobabad one.