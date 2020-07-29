The News staffer mugged at gunpoint

Senior journalist Faraz Khan and his wife were mugged at a short distance from the FB Industrial police station in the wee hours of Monday.

Khan, who is a crime reporter with The News and governing body member of The News Employees’ Union, along with his spouse was returning from a pharmacy on Shahrah-e-Pakistan, he said, when their motorcycle reached the turning towards the Sohrab Goth flyover, two men riding a motorcycle stopped them at gunpoint.

The muggers took away Khan’s cell phone, wallet which carried his identity and ATM cards, and his wife’s jewelry. He said they were also demanding the key of his motorbike but then left without it. The police registered a case on Tuesday on the complaint against the two unidentified robbers.

The courts reporter association’s leader Jamal Khurshid condemned the incident and demanded the inspector general of Sindh police to take notice of incident and ensure arrest of the culprits and recovery of the valuables looted from Khan and his wife. Khurshid said that despite passage of more than 24 hours, the police had not yet launched investigation into it.

The crime reporters association’s leader Atif Raza said Khan was a senior member of the KPC and the association covering crime and terrorism. He said the incompetency of police could be gauged from the fact the news breakers were becoming news because law enforcers were not doing their work right.