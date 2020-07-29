Jubilee Life wins award

close
Wed Jul 29, 2020
July 29, 2020

Business

July 29, 2020

KARACHI: Jubilee Life Insurance has won the prestigious Effie Award in the insurance category at this year’s virtual ceremony, a statement said on Tuesday.

The insurance company has been recognised for their “Hum Insurance NibhatayHain” campaign.

Javed Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Jubilee Life Insurance said, “There had been several challenges along the way, but our team managed to deliver excellent work, and we are grateful to all jury members of Effie Pakistan for recognising it. This will serve as a motivation for us to continue working even harder to craft narratives, which resonate with our customers.”

