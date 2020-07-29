Bank holidays

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed from July 31 to August 2, 2020 (Friday to Sunday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed from July 31 to August 2, 2020 (Friday to Sunday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.