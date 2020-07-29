close
Wed Jul 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2020

Bank holidays

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2020

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed from July 31 to August 2, 2020 (Friday to Sunday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Latest News

More From Business