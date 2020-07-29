Pakistan receives $505mln from World Bank

KARACHI: Pakistan has received $505.5 million from the World Bank under the Resilient Institutions for Sustainable Economy (RISE) programme, which will help improve the fiscal management, strengthen the government’s stabilisation drive and finance the pandemic responses, the central bank said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“The SBP has received USD 505.5 million today from the World Bank.”

Pakistan signed a $750 million worth of two financial support agreements with the World Bank (WB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for the RISE programme last week.

Under the programme, the World Bank will extend financing of $500 million [received] and the AIIB to provide Pakistan $250 million co-financing to support the budget and the government’s policy and institutional reforms, and help make the economic growth competitive.

The programme also includes actions that respond to the immediate Covid-19 pandemic needs. The country’s foreign exchange reserves will get a boost due to the fresh disbursement from the multilateral lender, which will also improve the balance of payments position. These inflows are also likely to strengthen the rupee against the dollar.

The central bank’s forex reserves stood at $12.12 billion as of July 17, compared with $11.23 billion as end of June 2020.

The central bank had received a total of $1.725 billion from the WB and AIIB, and $1.3 billion from Chinese banks last month. These inflows came in to address the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The International Monetary Fund also disbursed Pakistan an emergency loan of $1.39 billion in April.