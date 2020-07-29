Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee posted more gains on Tuesday on inflows from the international financial institution, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 166.45 against the dollar, 0.25 percent, or 42 paisas, stronger than Monday’s closing of 166.87.

Dealers said the domestic currency strengthened after the State Bank of Pakistan received $505.5 million inflows from the World Bank.

“The WB’s disbursement increased supply of the greenback in the market,” a currency dealer said.

“We expect the rupee to appreciate further by at least 15 paisas this week, but it’s unlikely the rupee will break 166 level against the dollar.”

The financial markets will remain closed from July 31 to August 3 for Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

In the open market, the rupee also closed stronger at 166.60 to the dollar, compared with 167.20 in the previous session.

Dealers said an increase in inflows of dollars in the form of remittances ahead of Eid-ul-Azha and the reduction in the current account deficit will keep the rupee stable.

Workers’ remittances rose 50 percent to $2.46 billion in June. The current account deficit narrowed 77.9 percent to $2.97 billion in July-June FY2020 from $13.43 billion in previous year.