NPL’s year-end profit up 31pc

KARACHI: Nishat Power Limited (NPL) on Tuesday announced its profit for the fiscal year 2019/20 increased 31 percent to Rs4.943 million, translating into an earning per share (EPS) of Rs13.960.

The power producer had earned Rs3.769 million with EPS of Rs10.646 in the corresponding period earlier.

The company announced Final Cash Dividend of Rs1/share (10 percent). This is in addition to Interim Cash Dividend already paid at Rs1/share (10 percent).

Brokerage Arif Habib Limited in a report, said, "During 4QFY20, NPL's sales declined 43 percent YoY, to Rs2,278 million, due to 78 percent YoY fall in dispatches (39 GWh, Load Factor 9 percent)".

The brokerage added that in FY20, sales dropped 25 percent YoY to Rs11.7 billion, with lower dispatches being the primary reason behind this decline. "The availability of cheaper sources of power generation and overall low demand (amid lockdown) was the major reason for lower load factor of furnace oil based power plants," the report said.

During 4QFY20, the gross margins of the company increased by 34pps YoY to 63 percent due to 16 percent rupee depreciation coupled with lower load factor, Arif Habib analysts said.

Moreover, NPL's finance costs decreased 21 percent YoY to Rs196 million during 4QFY20, due to decline in long term cost.