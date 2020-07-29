Gold prices fall Rs1,300/tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold decreased Rs1,300/tola on Tuesday, as it was traded at Rs122,500 against Rs123,800 on the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also witnessed a decrease of Rs1,114 and was traded at Rs105,024 against its sale at Rs106,138.

The price of per tola silver remained stable at Rs1,500, whereas that of 10 grams silver also witnessed no change in price and was traded at Rs1,286.

The gold prices in the international market decreased $12 and was traded at $1,930 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs1,942 during the last trading day, the association reported.