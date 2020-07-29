When the world stays home, street vendors fight for survival

HYDERABAD: Sufi Allah Rakhio, a veteran street vendor has a passion to wander from one place to another daily to sell his homemade mawa/khoya, a product made by drying or thickening the milk, which many with a sweet tooth love to taste.

“I do not compromise over the quality, which requires purity of milk. It is an old supplier family, which provides milk to us whenever we require,” Rakhio said.

He buys 30 kg milk daily in the morning, keeps 10 kg to prepare his own product and gives 20 kg to his elder son, who supplies raw khoya to sweetmeat shops in Hala town, where it is used for making kulfi, another dairy product, eaten frozen.

To prepare 1 kilogram khoya he has to use four kg milk with little sugar. Thus, he makes 2.5 kg khoya by using 10-kg milk, which he can easily sell daily to his customers.

Khoya is popular in the entire neighbouring towns and villages because of its pureness, balanced sweetness, and a lovely taste.

The popularity of this milk product (Rakhio’s khoya) can be measured from the fact that most of the local people working in major cities of the country love to take this milk product to present to their friends and office colleagues.

Rakhio was born to a poor farmer family in village Karam Khan Nizamani, near Hala town, Matiari district. He makes khoya by thickening the milk by heating it in a wide iron pan, maintaining its taste and quality.

He has long tales to tell about wandering in the streets of Karachi city's old areas, Hyderabad neighbourhoods, many towns or melas at sufi saints’ shrines in the province, where he once used to sell his ordinary products to earn little to support his small family.

Only recently, when the government had imposed lockdown with warning alerts to stop the spread of coronavirus pandemic, like other street vendors Rakhio also faced difficulties to continue business.

He could not move to town for the first one month of lockdown, starting from March 15 to mid of April, fearing victimisation at the hands of law enforcing agency personnel and unavailability of customers in the streets.

He recalls the normal days when he always tried to find any public transport to reach the town where he stayed the whole day and returned back in the evening.

“When stuck, I asked milk providers to supply only 10-kg milk out of 30 kg because of the newly emerging situation. I knew I cannot keep this milk product at home for a long time. That is why I was careful and didn't want to avoid any loss,” he said.

“I realised that most of my customers were students and labourers, so once all the schools and entire activities closed, there was no one on the streets to sell his product,” he said.

Street vendors are an integral part of the rural as well as urban economy. They have different stories of how they started from ordinary jobs to spend life with simplicity. After a long journey of life, experiencing ups and downs, now some of them have more to share about how they faced difficulties during their lifetime and they did not give up.

“I can make white and red pera, the most popular traditional dairy products, which is available at a few sweet shops. But, he said it needs more pure milk for making pera, which was not available in that quantity to make more products,” Rakhio said.

He said many people place orders during wedding ceremonies for raw khoya for cooking sweet dishes for their guests. Khoya has a value among local customers, he said, adding that he received frequent orders for khoya from customers.

The khoya-seller claims to have started his first business as a corn cob vendor in his childhood, after leaving primary education halfway to fulfil the needs of his poor family. Now he cannot find the popular maize crop in the entire neighbourhood.

Recalling old days, he said in the beginning, wandering in these strange streets was not easy, but gradually people became familiar and became his routine corn cob customers. "Thus, almost all the streets and dwellers knew me and always received me warmly."

“I cannot forget the fondness these people offered,” he recalls.

Now only a few growers, in these areas, produce maize for fodder. They do not like this grain as food, despite its value in the market, and nutritiousness. Maize has been the most common and oldest grains consumed widely in rural areas.

However, Rakhio calls it an adventure to travel long distances, carrying khoya in a metal box to sell in the streets of towns and villages.

After a whole day of hectic efforts, while he returns to his shop to take some rest. But during this leisure moment, he takes an ektara (one-stringed musical instrument used in the traditional music) and a wooden clapper to memorise old songs, which he used to sing during his younger age. It is a routine practice to entertain himself, which he says relaxes him.

Many rural as well as urban vendors say they have lost source of earning and their businesses have reduced to hardly 10 percent, compared to the normal days before the pandemic. But Rakhio is optimistic to run his small business, despite many challenges, which he always faced head on.

These people, who depend on being in public places for livelihood, have been affected since the emergence of pandemic. It is a crucial time for them.

Anyway, the people behind push carts and chaiwalas (tea sellers) are at the top in street vendors in almost all areas, both rural and urban. Every other street corner, in every city, town or village, you can find a tea vendor, brewing hot milky doodh patti chai that fuels the country's economy.

Chaiwalas get to meet people from every walk of life as a of people love to have tea. In Hyderabad city people recall the famous cafes and tea stalls, which still attract many to meet over there at the cup of tea.

In Hatri, on the national highway, the famous Mawali ji chai attracts motorists to stop over there to have a cup of tea. The teamakers have skills to maintain its taste with pure milk, malai, mixing elaichi (cardamom) to make it even more tasty. However, despite their hard work, they are not sure about the future because of prevailing uncertainty. They try to reach their customers with quality products, which sometimes brings a good name to them.