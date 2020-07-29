Miracles in the making?

LAHORE: After two years of thrashing, the poor are now immune to the hardships they face at the time of national festivities. Gone are the days of buying new dresses or sacrificial animals as arranging the next meal worries them the most.

Something unusual has happened in the past two years as many of those that used help the poor are now themselves seeking help to survive. Some lucrative jobs have gone during this depression, while the talented ones that lost those jobs are not even finding some inferior jobs even.

The job market is almost dry. We can expect high paid jobs to vanish when car production in the country declined by 50 percent. The auto vendors finding no orders have either reduced the staff or have closed altogether. The sales of air conditioners have slipped to lowest levels.

Monetary constraints have forced the consumers to postpone their buying decisions. Moreover, the ever escalating rates of power are another blow to consumers. Even the existing households have drastically reduced the use of these machines to keep the power bill in affordable range.

If we go by 2017-18 standard the buying power of the consumers has reduced by almost 50 percent. The devaluation of rupee had a devastating impact on their budgets. The accompanied inflation also inflated the rates of domestic items as well.

Moreover, in 90 percent of the cases the incomes have either declined or stagnated. Almost 30 percent of households have seen at least one family member losing his/her job. For those families where that member was the sole bread earner the situation is more distressing.

The calls of the ruling elite to show patience are taken as an insult by the poor. You cannot ask a hungry person to show patience particularly, when his family members are either starving or living on bare subsistence. They would have believed the rulers, had their efforts of the past two years borne fruit.

Every second family in the country is worried about the future. Those that enjoyed better quality of life for years are now forced to compromise either on comfort, food, education, or health.

Those that just managed their lives comfortably are no more comfortable. Many have lost jobs and consumed most of the savings. Richer segments of society are living comfortably but are worried about sustaining their growth in coming years.

This government has the dubious distinction of posting very low growth in its first year and negative growth in the second. Predictions are that the third year would also be a negative growth year.

This is despite the fact that the base from which the economy would grow is very weak. This means more trouble for the poor and further decline in income for the rich.

When your industries are operating much below capacity you cannot expect investors to chip in.

For almost 18 months the turmoil in the economy was due to a combination of inexperience and incompetence. There was no proper planning. Its economic managers assumed whatever targets they have set would be easily achieved.

There was no planning to fall back upon if the original targets were not achieved. It seems that the economic planners were genuinely caught off-guard. They were so cocky about their planning (or ill-planning) that they never thought it necessary to make a contingency plan in case the original failed. They then panic and make hasty decisions. Rest is history.

The COVID-19 impacted our country at the most inopportune time when the economy was already in a mess. Pakistan was lucky that the developed world and the donor agencies, realising the hopeless situation of our economy, sent help.

Our debt was rescheduled giving us a reprieve of one year. The IMF chipped in with $1.4 billion low-interest support. The World Bank, Asian Development Bank and others also landed low-cost loans. Such lavish help enabled Pakistan to brace the sudden outflow of hot money. Plus it provided the government with necessary resources to cope with the emergency.

The honeymoon period ended long ago and now the donors are demanding results and reforms we promised. The second and third tranches of the IMF are yet to be approved because of pending reforms.

The main reforms relate to power and energy. If we do not come out clean our economic situation would be even worse than pre-COVID-19 days.