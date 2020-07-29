Stocks rally for second day on rupee strength

Stocks rallied ahead on Tuesday, banking on rupee appreciation and institutional support, encouraging investors to take positions in shares promising robust payouts, amid economic revival hopes, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 1.06 percent or 406.11 points to close at 38,627.27 points, while KSE-30 hit a high of 1.13 percent or 187.43 points to end at 16,821.71 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation, said "Bullish activity persists at PSX amid earnings season rally as investors weighed rupee recovery, receipt of loan from the World Bank".

Expectations of tariff rationalisation for textile and cement exports industry, government's resolve over petroleum pricing formulae and higher global crude oil prices amid likely US stimulus, kept the market bullish, Mehanti added.

Activity was recorded in 392 scrips. Of that total, 251 gained, 122 weakened, and 19 remained unchanged. Volumes jumped to 394.297 million shares from 288.103 million on Monday.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said "The market recorded sharp gains following support from financial institutions as last week’s downward correction in some specific companies and sectors made equities attractive".

Some of the positive developments like arrival of funds from the World Bank to help shore up the foreign exchange reserves and appreciation in rupee versus dollar also bolstered the general mood as it would help support balance payment, Ahmad added.

Zia Shafi, senior investment adviser at Intermarket Securities, said, "The equity market improved on hopes the economy is likely to revive as industries have been functioning at full capacity, which will help improve profit numbers in the coming quarters".

Shafi recommended buying on dips and staying glued to trading activities, hoping for more positivity post-Eid on the economic front will help stabilise the recent gains at the share market.

Shahab Farooq, director research at Next Capital, said, "The market maintained its upward momentum with healthy trading activity".

Banks and cements drove the gains with improved earnings expectations for the former, Farooq added.

Sateesh Balani, director research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said, "Equities sustained

momentum led by banks, which added 179 points, on expectations of a stable policy rate in the near term".

However, corporate earnings announcements remained in limelight with dividend announcements by Nishat Power Limited and Nestle Pakistan respectively, Balani said.

The top gainers were Wyeth Pakistan Limited, securing Rs46.99 to close at Rs994.49/share, and Phillip Morris Pakistan, grabbing Rs24.99 to finish at Rs1,775.00/ share, while Nestle Pakistan, down Rs141.21 to close at Rs6,577.12/ share, and Sapphire Textile, shedding Rs51.99 to close at Rs835.01 /share, were the main losers.

Pakistan Elektron posted the highest volumes with 26.292 million shares, gaining Rs0.24 to end at Rs31.03/share, while Hascol Petrol's turnover recorded the lowest with 9.833 million shares, losing Rs0.11 to end at Rs13.50/share.