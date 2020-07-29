Arshad praised for winning medals

LAHORE: International athlete Arshad Nadeem hailing from Mian Channu called on Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and District Police Officer Muhammad Ali Waseem.

Both the officials hailed the services of Arshad. They said that the athlete had made the district proud by winning medals internationally.

They assured him every possible cooperation for promotion of athletics in the area.

Arshad won gold in South Asian games and before that gold and bronze medals in Asian and Islamic Games, respectively.