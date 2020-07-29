England Test Series: Younis urges batsmen to play each ball on merit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan has advised batsmen to play within their limits rather than hanging out for each and every delivery for better results in English conditions.

Reacting to ‘The News’ question during a media interaction through video link from Derby (UK) on Tuesday, Younis said that an inexperienced player coming from abroad usually found it hard to cope with seam and movement.

“The general weakness that I find in Pakistan batting is going for a delivery rather than waiting for it. Even when I first visited here, I was jumping all over to meet the delivery. That has never been a good approach in English conditions.

“There was no one at that time to teach me how to play the ball on merit in England. Soon I realised my weakness and started scoring runs by using right technique and that is to play within your limits. I have advised the batmen as to what is required and don’t try to take unnecessary risks, especially in Test cricket. The best technique is to play close to your eyes,” Younis said.

He said it was too late to change senior players’ techniques. “What I have been trying with the senior batting lot is to make them realise the importance of playing the ball on merit and close to their eyes. You can work on Haider Ali and Rohail Nazir’s techniques but you can’t do that with seniors,” he added.

Younis has also been trying to work on bowlers’ ability to stay at the wicket for a longer period. “These bowlers and tail-enders are very important in batting line-up. We need them to stay longer and try to take the battle back to the opponents. I want Mohammad Abbas to play a lead role here,” he said.

The batting coach opined that Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood and Fawad Alam had the capability to play lead role.

“Any one of these can play a lead role like Javed Miandad and Inzamamul Haq did in the past,” he said.

Younis tried to play down the lacklustre Pakistan probables’ batting during the four-day first-class match that concluded on Monday at Derby. “Sometimes you take your own bowlers easily. Day in and day out you play them. Things will be much different when you see them playing against England. Secondly, the pitch at Derby was conductive for seam and swing bowling,” he added. “What they need is to negotiate the delivery on merit. In batting, it is only playing each and every delivery on merit that matters,” he said.

He called on the critics of the game not to compare Babar Azam with any former great. “Babar has his own class. What I want is to help him improve in that class. All players have their own class and please don’t compare them with anyone as it puts extra pressure on the batsmen,” he said.

To a question about Asad’s and Azhar’s inability to make a name for themselves, he said he had tried hard to make them realise that they were the pivot of Pakistan’s batting and needed to put in more efforts. “I think players’ private matters play some role here. All players are required to forget about their private lives while representing their country at international level,” he said.

Younis said that the team was there to win the series. “We want to play good cricket and go on to win the series. It is all about self-confidence,” he said.

The former top-order batsman said being a coach was more demanding. “There is always room to make mistakes as a player but I can’t do that as a coach where you have to work with every player,” he said.

“It was surprising for me to note that Sohail Khan had learnt the art of late swing from Waqar within two minutes. I am eager to know how. But these days definitely I am learning the art of gold from Waqar.”

The Pakistan team after a couple of days of more training will head for Manchester on August 1 to figure in the first Test starting from August 5.