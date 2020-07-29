Start at the top

The federal government has constituted two separate directory retirement committees (DRCs) to assess the performance of employees, with the mandate to propose retirement of under-performers even before their age of superannuation.

This is a very good step, which I am sure wouldn't have happened without the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan. But my simple question to the prime minister is: who shall assess the performance of his ministers, adviswrs and special assistants – especially those who have continuously been under-performing for the last two years? I am sure our prime minister must have read the maxim 'Charity begins at home'.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi