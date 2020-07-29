Lib Dems call for probe into govt’s handling of Covid-19

LONDON: A public inquiry into the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic should start work immediately, the Liberal Democrats have said.

Acting leader Sir Ed Davey has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and said that Martin Forde QC should be appointed to lead the inquiry.

Forde was the independent adviser on the design of the government’s Windrush Compensation Scheme and is chairman of the independent inquiry into Labour’s report on the party’s handling of anti-Semitism complaints.

Sir Ed said: “The Prime Minister confirmed to me weeks ago that there would be an independent inquiry, but we have seen no action from the government since. Bereaved families I speak to are so disappointed that the government is yet to begin an inquiry. They just don’t want any more families to go through what they have.

“The coronavirus threat remains very real. Were a second wave to happen during the winter, it could be even more deadly and damaging than the first. The government must immediately start an inquiry so that we can learn from mistakes and properly plan for a second wave.

“This plan has been agreed by the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice. I hope Boris Johnson takes it seriously and sees it as an opportunity to get an inquiry going as soon as possible.”

A spokesman for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice said: “That action has to be informed by this transparent inquiry. It’s time the Prime Minister put the wellbeing of the nation above politics.”