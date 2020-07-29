FBR asks Hafeez to pay Rs26 million

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has asked Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez to pay Rs26 million tax.

It has been learnt that Hafeez concealed Rs86 million from the FBR in 2014 and he failed to give a satisfactory answer for that, FBR sources said.

Hafeez, who is in England to represent Pakistan in three Twenty20 Internationals, has denied any tax evasion or asset concealment saying he files his tax returns annually.