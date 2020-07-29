Junaid should have been sent to England instead of Amir: Aaqib

LAHORE: Former national Test fast bowler Aaqib Javed has vehemently opposed sending Mohammad Amir to England, saying the decision was a sign that no clear policy could be formulated for the future, otherwise Junaid Khan was the best choice for the tour.

Aqib said that in the presence of eight to 10 pacers in the 29-member squad there was no need to send Amir.

The former pacer said that if the performance of Junaid Khan was compared with that of Aamir, he was better in many respects. “It’s injustice to Junaid,” he said.

Aqib said Amir had not been able to show any significant performance other than the Champions Trophy final in 2017.