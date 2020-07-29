Third Iraq protester dies

Baghdad: An Iraqi protester died on Tuesday after being shot with a tear gas canister in overnight skirmishes with police in the capital, medical and security sources told AFP.

The clashes came just hours after Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi instructed security forces not to "fire a single bullet" at demonstrators, following the deaths of two other protesters Monday morning in Baghdad. But by Monday evening, the confrontations in the capital’s main anti-government protest camp of Tahrir Square had started anew.