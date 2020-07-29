Rare Rembrandt goes on sale

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: One of the last self-portraits by Rembrandt still in private hands goes on sale in Britain on Tuesday, with a guide price of £12-16 million ($15-21 million, 13-18 million euros).
The work, "Self-portrait wearing a ruff and black hat", will go under the hammer at Sotheby’s as part of a 71-lot auction -- "Rembrandt to Richter" -- featuring over half a millennium of art history.
Only three of the Dutch master’s painted self-portraits remain in private hands: the London auction house sold one in 2003, while another is on long-term loan to the National Gallery of Scotland.
LONDON: One of the last self-portraits by Rembrandt still in private hands goes on sale in Britain on Tuesday, with a guide price of £12-16 million ($15-21 million, 13-18 million euros).
The work, "Self-portrait wearing a ruff and black hat", will go under the hammer at Sotheby’s as part of a 71-lot auction -- "Rembrandt to Richter" -- featuring over half a millennium of art history.
Only three of the Dutch master’s painted self-portraits remain in private hands: the London auction house sold one in 2003, while another is on long-term loan to the National Gallery of Scotland.