Wed Jul 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
AFP
July 29, 2020

Rare Rembrandt goes on sale

World

AFP
July 29, 2020

LONDON: One of the last self-portraits by Rembrandt still in private hands goes on sale in Britain on Tuesday, with a guide price of £12-16 million ($15-21 million, 13-18 million euros).

The work, "Self-portrait wearing a ruff and black hat", will go under the hammer at Sotheby’s as part of a 71-lot auction -- "Rembrandt to Richter" -- featuring over half a millennium of art history.

Only three of the Dutch master’s painted self-portraits remain in private hands: the London auction house sold one in 2003, while another is on long-term loan to the National Gallery of Scotland.

