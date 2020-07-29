Belarus leader

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Minsk: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday said he had contracted coronavirus but suffered no symptoms and recovered while continuing to work. Lukashenko, one of few national leaders who did not order mandatory containment measures, previously disputed the seriousness of the infection and said fear of the disease was "psychosis".
Minsk: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday said he had contracted coronavirus but suffered no symptoms and recovered while continuing to work. Lukashenko, one of few national leaders who did not order mandatory containment measures, previously disputed the seriousness of the infection and said fear of the disease was "psychosis".