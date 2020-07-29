Twitter removes Trump’s video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Twitter said on Tuesday it had withdrawn a video retweeted by President Donald Trump in which doctors made allegedly false claims about the coronavirus pandemic, after Facebook took similar action.
"Tweets with the video are in violation of our Covid-19 misinformation policy. We are taking action in line with our policy," a Twitter spokesperson said, declining to give details on how many people had watched the video.
