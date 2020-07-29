close
Wed Jul 29, 2020
AFP
July 29, 2020

Twitter removes Trump’s video

World

WASHINGTON: Twitter said on Tuesday it had withdrawn a video retweeted by President Donald Trump in which doctors made allegedly false claims about the coronavirus pandemic, after Facebook took similar action.

"Tweets with the video are in violation of our Covid-19 misinformation policy. We are taking action in line with our policy," a Twitter spokesperson said, declining to give details on how many people had watched the video.

