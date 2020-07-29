Amitabh slams ‘death trolls’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has threatened to unleash his legion of fans on online trolls wishing him death from the coronavirus, after earlier speaking out about the stigma suffered by patients. Bachchan and his actor son Abhishek have been in a Mumbai hospital for over two weeks with Covid-19, while his actress daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya were discharged on Monday.
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has threatened to unleash his legion of fans on online trolls wishing him death from the coronavirus, after earlier speaking out about the stigma suffered by patients. Bachchan and his actor son Abhishek have been in a Mumbai hospital for over two weeks with Covid-19, while his actress daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya were discharged on Monday.