Greece makes masks ‘compulsory’

ATHENS: Greece on Tuesday said it was making masks compulsory again in shops and public services in response to a recent rise in coronavirus infections.

"There is an increase in cases in recent days, but our country’s epidemiological image is in better shape overall than that of many others," deputy civil protection minister Nikos Hardalias told reporters.

"As of (Wednesday)... the use of masks will be compulsory for all, staff and customers, in public services, banks, supermarkets and food stores, public transport, taxis, elevators, hospitals and medical practices, retail stores and hair and beauty salons," he said.