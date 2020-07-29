Women defectors returned to DPRK face sexual abuse

SEOUL: North Korean women face widespread sexual violations by state security and police officials if they are forcibly returned after a failed attempt to flee, the UN’s rights body said on Tuesday.

Pyongyang imposes tight restrictions on freedom of movement for its citizens and those caught for illegal border crossing are subject to detention and prosecution.

But before the North locked down its borders to try to prevent a coronavirus outbreak, many travelled back and forth across the porous 1,400 kilometre (880 mile) border with China to engage in trade or to relocate.

The UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner interviewed more than 100 North Korean escapees who said they suffered sexual violence including rape, forced nudity and abortion after fleeing, being caught and subsequently being repatriated.