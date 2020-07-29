close
Wed Jul 29, 2020
Belarus leader

Minsk: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday said he had contracted coronavirus but suffered no symptoms and recovered while continuing to work. Lukashenko, one of few national leaders who did not order mandatory containment measures, previously disputed the seriousness of the infection and said fear of the disease was "psychosis".

