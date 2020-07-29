Ten Turks sentenced

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: Ten members of a banned Turkish communist party were sentenced to several years in jail by a court in Munich on Tuesday after a four-year trial over their role in what Ankara considers to be a terrorist organisation. The nine men and one woman were convicted of recruiting members, organising events and raising money for the Turkish Communist Party/Marxist-Leninist (TKP/ML).
