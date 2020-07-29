close
Wed Jul 29, 2020
AFP
July 29, 2020

Amitabh slams ‘death trolls’

AFP
July 29, 2020

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has threatened to unleash his legion of fans on online trolls wishing him death from the coronavirus, after earlier speaking out about the stigma suffered by patients. Bachchan and his actor son Abhishek have been in a Mumbai hospital for over two weeks with Covid-19, while his actress daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya were discharged on Monday.

