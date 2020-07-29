PTV and the taxpayer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the news story, 'Total liabilities of state-run Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) Limited have increased to Rs73.5 billion' (July 25). I find it astounding that a government-run institution can run up so much liabilities. And I presume this much liabilities were run up over a period of many years. Was there no system of accounting in the government to keep a check on the mismanagement of taxpayers' money?
If it was due to corruption, where is NAB? This is where they ought to be going into action. I don't think I saw a PTV show in the last 10 years, but perforce I have been paying Rs35 PTV fee with my electricity bill. Super move of governments past and present: subsidize inefficiency and punish the taxpayer.
Syed Hussein El-Edroos
Islamabad
