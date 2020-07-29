PTV and the taxpayer

This refers to the news story, 'Total liabilities of state-run Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) Limited have increased to Rs73.5 billion' (July 25). I find it astounding that a government-run institution can run up so much liabilities. And I presume this much liabilities were run up over a period of many years. Was there no system of accounting in the government to keep a check on the mismanagement of taxpayers' money?

If it was due to corruption, where is NAB? This is where they ought to be going into action. I don't think I saw a PTV show in the last 10 years, but perforce I have been paying Rs35 PTV fee with my electricity bill. Super move of governments past and present: subsidize inefficiency and punish the taxpayer.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad