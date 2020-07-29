Rafale jets

With the delivery of the first batch of Rafale jets by France to India’s IAF under a $7.9 billion deal alleged to be a tainted one by its main opposition, it is to be seen whether India will deploy these aircraft in Ladakh to oust the Chinese from the territory occupied during the recent standoff and risk a wider war.

Or else, it will simply be used to showcase its prowess to its domestic audience and assuage concern in view of the raging debate of the debacle along the LAC.

Kulsoom Arif

Karachi