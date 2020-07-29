Senior issues

The senior citizens whose savings are deposited in the National Savings Centers have to wait for hours together to get their monthly profits. In the wake of Covid-19, the situation has worsened as they have to wait outside the centers, sitting/standing in the sultry weather adding to their miseries. Although there is a facility to deposit the profit cheque in the bank account instead of people having to visit the centres, that ordeal is double. First they will have to wait outside the bank. The clearance of the cheque and credit to the bank account takes a couple of days. The elderly will then have to visit the bank again to draw the profit amount. Again, they will have to wait for hours outside the bank for their turn to enter the bank.

It is, therefore, proposed that: (i) the profit in the savings accounts at the centers may be credited directly to the bank accounts of the depositors; or (ii) the savings accounts at the centers may be linked with the ATMs and debit cards issued by the centers to the depositors for drawing a monthly profit from any one- link ATM.

Muhammad Arif

Lahore