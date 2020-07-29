Start at the top

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The federal government has constituted two separate directory retirement committees (DRCs) to assess the performance of employees, with the mandate to propose retirement of under-performers even before their age of superannuation.
This is a very good step, which I am sure wouldn't have happened without the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan. But my simple question to the prime minister is: who shall assess the performance of his ministers, adviswrs and special assistants – especially those who have continuously been under-performing for the last two years? I am sure our prime minister must have read the maxim 'Charity begins at home'.
Abdul Samad Samo
Karachi
