SBP receives $505.5m from WB

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Tuesday that it received an amount of US $505.5 million from the World Bank.

Pakistan and the World Bank had signed a financing agreement last week to provide financial support to the country.

This is concessional financing in the form of budgetary support that is being provided under Resilient Institutions for Sustainable Economy (RISE), Development Policy Financing with the objective to enhancing the policy and institutional framework to improve fiscal management, and improving the regulatory framework to foster growth and competitiveness.

On July 22, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) had approved a $250 million loan for Pakistan to help strengthen the country’s response to the social and economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. The latest loan brings AIIB total support to Pakistan’s Covid-19 response to $750 million.