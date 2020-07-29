China suspends HK extradition treaty with UK

LONDON: China has suspended Hong Kong’s extradition treaty with the UK in a tit-for-tat response to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s similar move.

The UK suspended the treaty “immediately and indefinitely” on July 20 due to concerns that controversial security legislation imposed on the territory could allow cases to be transferred to mainland China.

Beijing has retaliated in similar terms, suspending the treaty with the UK and other countries which have taken action in response to the national security law.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the actions by the UK, Canada and Australia in relation to the Hong Kong special administrative region (SAR) constituted “gross interference in China’s internal affairs and severe violation of international law and basic norms of international relations”.

Attacking the “wrong move” by the three countries, he added: “China has decided that the Hong Kong SAR will suspend its agreements on surrendering fugitive offenders and on mutual assistance in criminal matters with Canada, Australia and the UK.”

Beijing’s response came as New Zealand joined its allies in suspending extradition arrangements with Hong Kong.

Foreign minister Winston Peters said: “New Zealand can no longer trust that Hong Kong’s criminal justice system is sufficiently independent from China.”