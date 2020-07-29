Cabinet okays body to probe recent fuel crisis

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the formation of a commission to inquire into the causes of last month’s acute petroleum shortage, said Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz.

Briefing reporters following a meeting of the cabinet, Faraz said the commission will give recommendations to ensure that such a situation does not occur in the future, Radio Pakistan reported.

On the possibility of wheat and sugar shortages, the minister said the country has sufficient stock of both, insisting there was no issue of demand and supply in the products. He said wheat is being supplied to flour mills in Punjab, and the provincial government is providing Rs16 billion subsidy on the product. He, however, said private and public sectors have been directed to import wheat to meet the 1.5 million-ton deficit.

The minister said the district administration had been directed to take strict action against hoarders of wheat and sugar.

On the ongoing municipal issues that Karachi was facing following a spate of rains, Faraz said the poor sewerage system in Karachi had been exposed in the recent rains, which caused serious problems for the residents of the city. He regretted that the Sindh government had not improved infrastructure in the city and assured the city’s residents that the federal government would perform its role to mitigate the sufferings of the people of Karachi.

About the Covid-19 situation, Faraz said the trend of cases has considerably declined due to the government’s smart lockdown policy. He, however, warned that carelessness during Eidul Adha will again raise coronavirus cases. He urged people to strictly follow SOPs against Covid-19.