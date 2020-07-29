Five CTD men martyred in raid in GB

By News Desk

CHILAS: Five policemen — a sub-inspector among them — of the Gilgit Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) were martyred and five personnel were wounded in an exchange of fire during a midnight raid in Chilas, Gilgit-Baltistan, officials said on Tuesday.

Authorities said the casualties occurred during a CTD raid on a house in Chilas’ Ronai locality. At least 15 counter-terror officers took part in the operation, which was conducted on a tip-off. Two civilians were also killed in the gun battle.

A senior police officer in Diamer told Geo News that an investigation was under way into who was responsible for the crime. Gilgit-Baltistan’s (GB) caretaker Chief Minister Mir Afzal Khan ordered a report into the incident. “The suspects were involved in trading weapons apart from terrorist activities,” he said.

Protesters later blocked the Karakoram Highway over the civilians’ deaths. The demonstrators alleged the police raided the area on false information and killed a student. The relatives of the deceased demanded an investigation into the deaths.

Meanwhile, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the firing incident on CTD personnel. He lauded the role of security agencies to “eradicate the menace of terrorism” and vowed to “continue efforts till the elimination of the last terrorist facilitator in the country”.