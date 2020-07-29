Europe’s ‘second wave’ may mean more quarantines: Boris

LONDON: Boris Johnson indicated that quarantine restrictions could be imposed on further European countries if a “second wave” of coronavirus hits the continent.

The Prime Minister already faces a diplomatic row with Spain after warning against all but essential travel to the country – and its resort islands – and insisting that travellers arriving in the UK from there spend a fortnight in quarantine due to an increase in cases.

But he defended the move and insisted the government would not hesitate to act if flare-ups of coronavirus occurred in other destinations. “I’m afraid you are starting to see in some places the signs of a second wave of the pandemic,” the Prime Minister warned. With holidaymakers already facing uncertainty over trips abroad this summer, Johnson indicated further action could be considered by the government. “It’s vital that when people are coming back from abroad, if they are coming back from a place where I’m afraid there is another outbreak, they must go into quarantine,” he said.

“That’s why we have taken the action that we have and we will continue, throughout the summer, to take such action where it is necessary.”

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez described the restrictions on travel to the country as an “error”. He pointed out that the upsurge in coronavirus cases is focused in two regions, Catalonia and Aragon, adding: “In most of Spain, the incidence is very much inferior to even the numbers registered in the United Kingdom.”

Madrid had been urging the UK to exclude the Canaries and Balearics – which include popular tourist resorts on Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca – from its quarantine requirements. But instead, official travel advice was tightened to bring the islands in line with the Spanish mainland.

The move has dealt a further blow to the travel industry, which was already reeling after the lockdown. The Prime Minister said it was up to individuals to decide whether they wanted to take the risk of travelling in the present circumstances.