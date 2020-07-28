PM directs action against wheat hoarding

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the chief secretaries to accelerate action against elements involved in wheat hoarding. He asked them to evolve a mechanism for bringing uniformity in prices of wheat and flour throughout the country. He was chairing a meeting to review availability and prices of wheat and sugar in the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to PM on Information Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa and secretaries of the ministries concerned. The provincial chief secretaries attended the meeting via video link, the PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister was apprised that the government of Punjab has been supplying more than 15,000 metric tonnes wheat to four mills on a daily basis.

The chief secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, informed that the government has procured 80,000 metric tonnes wheat from the PASCO, whereas an agreement for procurement of additional 100,000 metric tonnes wheat has been reached.

The prime minister was told that due to release of wheat by the government sector, the availability of wheat has been improved. Besides, a positive impact was witnessed with regard to its prices. A report entailing actions against elements involved in hoarding of wheat was submitted to the prime minister. The meeting reviewed progress on import of 150,000 metric tonnes of wheat by the government and private sector.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said flour is the basic need of people and its availability at affordable prices should be ensured. About abundant availability of wheat in the market, the prime minister said its import process at the official level and by the private sector should be expedited.

The meeting considered availability of current sugar stock, strategy to meet local requirements and the future needs. The prime minister directed that special attention should be paid to ensure availability of sufficient sugar at the affordable price. He directed that it should also be ensured that sugar mills start crushing process on time and without any delay, besides asking the relevant authorities for planning arrangements for the import of sugar in case any need arises.