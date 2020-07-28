20 die of corona in a day

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus has claimed 20 lives in a day, raising fatalities tally to 5,842 all over the country amid reports that 1,176 more people have tested positive.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) statistics, 1,176 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours, taking the tally to 274,289 on Monday. Till now, 118,311 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 92,073 in Punjab, 33,397 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,884 in Islamabad, 11,601 in Balochistan, 2,034 in Azad Kashmir and 1,989 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

As many as 2,116 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 2,151 in Sindh, 1,178 in KP, 136 in Balochistan, 162 in Islamabad, 47 in GB and 49 in Azad Kashmir. Pakistan has so far conducted 1,890,236 coronavirus tests and 22,056 in the last 24 hours. As many as 241,026 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country, whereas 1,229 patients are in critical condition.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has said due to sincere efforts of the government, the lowest figure of deaths from COVID-19 has been reported in the country on Monday.

“Today, Alhamdulillah, we have the lowest number of deaths in Pakistan due to COVID-19 in the last three months,” he said, adding that still there were threats of spread of the disease and asked the citizens to continue implementing protective measures as per directions to stem its increase. He said that the steps of Pakistan to control the pandemic have been highly appreciated globally as a reduction of over 80pc in cases has been reported.

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed 649,577 people since emerging in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Monday. At least 16,295,350 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, 9,171,400 are now considered recovered.

On Sunday, 3,914 new deaths and 218,757 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths in the last 24 hours were India with 708, Brazil with 555, and the United States with 518.

The US is the worst-hit country with 146,935 deaths from 4,234,140 cases while 1,297,863 people have been declared recovered. The next hardest-hit countries are: Brazil with 87,004 deaths from 2,419,091 cases, Britain with 45,752 deaths from 299,426 cases, Mexico with 43,680 deaths from 390,516 cases, and Italy with 35,107 deaths from 246,118 cases.

China - excluding Hong Kong and Macau - has to date declared 83,891 cases (61 new since Sunday), including 4,634 deaths and 78,918 recoveries.

Europe overall has 208,082 deaths from 3,073,979 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 184,168 deaths from 4,392,800 infections, and the United States and Canada 155,854 deaths from 4,348,051 cases.

Asia has recorded 57,914 deaths from 2,517,025 cases, the Middle East 25,600 deaths from 1,098,235 cases, Africa 17,767 deaths from 848,612 cases and Oceania 192 deaths from 16,648 cases.