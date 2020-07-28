Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest: Jang/Geo workers demonstrations go on

KARACHI/RAWALPINDI/PESHAWAR: The workers of Geo-Jang Group protesting at the demonstration against the illegal and unjustified arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Geo-Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on Monday demanded his release and withdrawal of fabricated cases, saying in the aftermath of the Supreme Court verdict against NAB, which demolished the anti graft body as and found it was working with bias and as an instrument of political engineering, there was no justification to keep him under illegal detention.

The demonstration by the Group's workers along with the journalists and media organizations, civil society, trade unions and political workers have continued across the country for the last four months.

Addressing the protest outside the Jang Building in Rawalpindi on Monday, Chairman Joint Action Committee of workers of Geo-Jang Group and President Jang Workers Union Nasir Chisti said every segment of the society was criticising the NAB for illegal and unjustified arrest of the Editor-in-Chief.

The Chairman Editorial Committee Jang, Rawalpindi, Hanif Khalid, said the NAB has been thoroughly exposed and it has no moral justification to keep him in custody anymore.

Magazine Editor Jang Rawalpindi Farooq Aqdas, Secretary General RIUJ Asif Ali Bhatti, PML-N leader of Rawalpindi Imtiaz Taji also addressed the protesters.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, senior trade unionist Amjad Ali Khan warned the government of forcing the rail network tohalt across the country if it did not put a stop to its undemocratic policies.

Addressing the protest for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Khan said it stands by the Jang-Geo Action Committee and the Railway Workers Union can call a strike in solidarity against the tyrannical crackdown on the Jang-Geo Group and Mir Shakil. He said it is ironic that the corrupt elements are roaming freely while those heralding the truth are being subjected to tyranny.

The All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation's secretary general Shakil Yamin Kanga said that Mir Shakil's only sin was his commitment to independent journalism. The News Employees Union's general secretary Dara Zafar also spoke on the occasion.

Likewise in Peshawar, the media workers from the Jang, Geo and The News renewed the demand for the release of their Editor-in-Chief, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman by addressing the protesting workers of the Group. Daily Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik, Geo's Bureau Chief Shakeel Farman Ali were among those who spoke on the occasion.

The protesters termed Rahman's arrest as illegal, unconstitutional, an attack on the free media and demanded his forthwith release. The protesters requested the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who had always championed the cause of an independent media.