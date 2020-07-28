JUI-F, PML-N chiefs meet: Time ripe for toppling PTI govt, says Shahbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman have decided to hold meeting of Rahbar Committee after Eid for devising a strategy to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. The date and venue for all parties conference will also be decided after Eid. Maulana Fazlur Rehman visited the PML-N president at his house in Model Town on Monday and discussed the prevailing political situation. Leader of the oppositionin National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said the PTI government had given nothing to the people of Pakistan. He said the government had badly failed on all fronts including inflation, flour and petrol issues. He said in clear words that it was the right time to get rid of the government. He said the Azadi March, held by the Maulana, was a big show.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said he fully supported Shahbaz Sharif in all aspects. He said all opposition parties believed that the PTI government was illegal and a production of rigging. He said the poor people had been pushed into economic crisis by the PTI government. He said the status quo due to corona would now be broken down. He said the politics of vengeance by the PTI government was over now.

Responding to a query whether he would topple the government with the help of ‘umpire’, Shahbaz asked the journalist to come to the cricket ground to get a befitting answer. Maulana Fazl said he had expressed his concerns over Azadi March and the PML-N would compensate it in future.

A one-on-one meeting between the two leaders lasted for one-and-a-half hours. Both opposition leaders said agenda to send the government packing would be presented in the APC meeting.