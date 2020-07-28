Trade leaders refuse to close businesses, warn of agitation

LAHORE: Traders have announced agitation on force closure of the markets as announced by the government as part of the smart lockdown starting from Tuesday (today) till August 5.

The traders said that they would not accept the government decision of closing of the shops, shopping malls, markets on Eid as more than routine business activities were recorded on the special events. Instead of relaxing the business hours before Eid, the government announced closure of markets which will further adversely affect the already derailed economy, the traders of leaders from different factions and markets said.

Tanzeem Tajiran Pakistan Central President Muhammad Kashif said that the traders of Punjab will not close the markets on the orders of the government in the name of smart lockdown before Eid. He said the traders had cooperated with the government for the last five months despite all economic odds and did not agitate but now the government itself wanted clash with the traders by creating tense environment by its wrong decisions. He asked the government to allow the businesses to open till Eid. He announced a nationwide traders’ convention to chalk out future course of action. Anjuman Tajiran CentralSecretary General Naeem Mir said that no one can close the shops, markets, shopping malls forcefully and announced opening the markets, shops and business as usual. He called the traders to open their shops on Tuesday as usual and counter all attempts of the government and administration of closing the shops and markets. He said the business activities increased during Eid days while the government instead of increasing the business hours of the markets has announced closing the markets for nine days. This will increase the pressure in the markets and shoppers will rush to the markets which will adversely affect the government decision of controlling the COVID-19.

He asked the trades for agitation in case of forceful closing of the shops by thegovernment on Tuesday (today). Car Dealers Federation President Shahzada Saleem Khan said that the government decided ending the traders and businesses in the country by making wrong decisions. He said that car dealers had rejected the government decision and would open their showrooms as usual. He asked the government to leave them while the businesses were already destroyed. He said the government did not take the traders and other stakeholders into confidence while making such decisions. He said there was no need to close the showrooms and car businesses in the name of lockdown which were already on the verge of collapse.