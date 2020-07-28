Suspension of sentence not acquittal

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a ruling of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which restored a government employee convicted by an accountability court.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court – headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed – heard a petition of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the IHC’s order reinstating Tahir Atiq Siddiqui, who was convicted by the accountability court, in his job.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel were the other members of the bench. At the outset of hearing, Justice Ijaz observed that the government employees convicted in NAB cases could not be reinstated even if their sentence was suspended.

The suspension of sentence did not mean that crime committed by a convict could not be ignored. The accused could not be restored in the service until he was acquitted in the appeal, he added.

Deputy Attorney General Sohail Mahmood informed the court that the accused, Tahir Atiq Siddiqui, who was a deputy general manager in Telephone Industries, was sentenced to five-year imprisonment along with a fine of Rs5 million by the accountability court for illegally awarding a contract.

After his conviction, he was fired by the department. He said the accused applied for reinstatement when his sentencewas suspended in the appeal, and the IHC accepted his request. According to the law, a convict would be disqualified from holding a public office for 10 years after completion of his sentence, he added.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Monday dismissed a citizen’s appeal seeking pension after serving as government employee for just one day. A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, heard the case pertaining to pension of Grade-19 employee Bahadur Nawab Khattak, who drew a salary of Rs1.4 million after serving as government employee only for one day.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan asked the counsel for the petitioner what a wonderful case he had filed. The chief justice said the petitioner worked for only one day and got a salary of Rs 1.4 million. He asked if the whole treasury of the country should be handed over to the petitioner.

Justice Ijaz said owing to these reasons Pakistan was facing a critical situation. He said the court could reopen the case to find out how Rs1.4 million was received. The chief justice said if the court gave this permission, the government would have to pay Rs100 billion today.

“If that happened, then Pakistan would go bankrupt,” he added. The court was informed that the petitioner was dismissed in 1996 and reinstated in 2010. Later, the court dismissed petition.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Judge Justice Yahya Afridi Monday recused himself to hear bail matters of the accused convicted by the military courts. The matter was referred to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for formation of a new bench. The case was adjourned till date in office.