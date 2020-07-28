First batch of French Rafale jets head to India: $9.4b jets deal marred by corruption allegations by Congress party

PARIS: The first five of a batch of French Rafale fighter jets purchased by New Delhi in a controversial multibillion-dollar deal headed to India on Monday for rapid deployment amid rising tensions with China. The deal, estimated to be worth $9.4 billion, has been shadowed by corruption allegations levelled by the opposition Congress party, though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rejected the claims.