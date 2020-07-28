Former Olympian Asad Malik dies in accident

LAHORE: Former Olympian Asad Malik, who was a member of Pakistan's 1968 Summer Olympics Mexico City gold winning team, died in a road accident on Monday.

His last rites will be performed on Tuesday (today) at Jinnah Park, Sheikhupura, after Zohr prayers. Besides being the member of the gold winning team, Asad had also won two silver medals in 1964 Summer Olympics and 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich. He was also a recipient of Pride of Performance in 1969. He had to his credit two Asian Games gold medals in 1962 and 1970 and a gold medal in the World Cup 1971. Later, he took part in the 1973 World Cup before saying adieu to the sport.