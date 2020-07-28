Govt introduces bills in NA to meet FATF requirements

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday introduced half a dozen bills in the National Assembly (NA) to meet conditions of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The bills introduced by the Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan include the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) bill, 2020; the Companies (Amendment) bill, 2020; the Anti Money Laundering (Second Amendment) bill, 2020; the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) bill, 2020 and the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) bill, 2020.

Two other bills including the Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Procedure bill, 2020 and the Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Act, 2020 were also introduced in the National Assembly on Monday.

The PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while strongly objecting to introduction of bills, said in order to fulfill requirements of FATF and implementation on the National Action Plan, the legislation in the Parliament should be carried forward with consensus.

“You should move for legislation when there is consensus on bill in the concerned standing committees,” he said. He observed whether the government was not serious in creating consensus in the Parliament.

“If you are not serious then why we should go along,” he said. He said that Babar Awan also worked with the PPP government and he knew the whole process. However, Babar Awan said the government also wanted to create consensus with the opposition with regard to the legislative business. But he said, in order to fulfill legislative requirements, the bills have to be moved in two houses of the Parliament.