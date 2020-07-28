MPs panel on FATF, NAB laws’ amends meets again today: Govt, opposition exchange drafts

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Monday sought time for consultation on the government bills aiming to fulfill the conditions of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and amendments to the NAB laws.

Following the opposition’s request, the Parliamentary Committee on Legislative Business adjourned the meeting till Tuesday (today) evening.

Foreign Minister and the committee chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi chaired the committee meeting. PPP and PML-N members except former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Rana Sanaullah Khan from the PML-N did not attend the meeting.

Talking to the newsmen after the meeting, Qureshi said the government had presented its point of view in the meeting, while the opposition members sought more time for consultation. He said on the opposition’s request, the meeting was adjourned till Tuesday.

He said the opposition should present its stance on the NAB amendments bill in black and white, as the government wanted to examine their point of view. “We have seen a gulf in our thoughts on the issue and are exploring ways to reach an agreed point,” he said.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said FATF was a national issue and the government wanted to create a national consensus on it. “We have initiated the dialogue with the opposition to improve the legislation, but so far we have not reached a final decision, as consultations with the opposition are going on,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was ready for introducing institutional reforms, as improvement in the institutions could be brought but they could not be closed. PPP leader Senator Sherry Rehman said they were trying to make amendments to the bills relating to FATF, and were also examining the FATF conditions and requirements from Pakistan. She said discussion with the government was going on and they were trying to create a consensus on the pending legislations.