Bakhtawar thanks govt for action to keep roads clear

KARACHI: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, sister of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has expressed her gratitude to the Sindh government over its swift action to remove water from the streets of Karachi, which were inundated following Sunday’s rain. She questioned about the missing PTI ministers, saying where were they.

In her twitter handle, Bakhtawar said Jab Barish Ati Hai tab Pani Ata hai. Facts. Thank you GOS for supervising roads all night. Cleared today. Unfortunately we cannot fix problem of barishey mainducks( opportunists) that come squealing with the rain. Where were PTI ministers selected in #Karachi in the last 24 hours?.

