Shibli, Shahbaz pay tributes to Captain Sarwar Shaheed

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday paid tributes to the first recipient of highest military award for bravery in Pakistan Captain Sarwar Shaheed.

In a tweet on the martyrdom anniversary of Captain Sarwar, Shibli Faraz said he created history with his gallantry, valour and courage. He said that the brave sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the motherland were the pride of the nation and which saluted them.

Meanwhile, PML-N President has paid rich tribute to the martyred Captain Sarwar, who was the first recipient of country’s highest gallantry award Nishan-e-Haider. He said the valiant captain embraced martyrdom while fighting for the jugular vein of Pakistan and became immortal. The mountains of Indian occupied Kashmir are witness to the bravery of Captain Sarwar. His mission was to liberate Kashmir from the claws of Indian oppression and tyranny which will be completed soon. He said his burial in the occupied Kashmir is a testimony of the unbreakable bond between Pakistan and IOK. He said it is the fruit of the sacrifices of our martyrs that no enemy of Pakistan can dare think of harming this country.