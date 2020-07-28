close
Tue Jul 28, 2020
A
APP
July 28, 2020

PHA bars entry in parks

LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) announced that all public parks, play areas and sports gymnasium in the city would remain close from Monday till August 5, 2020. According to a PHA spokesperson, the Authority had taken the step in large public interest and departmental instruction had also been conveyed to staff concerned.She said that all parks would also be closed on Eidul Azha holidays for the general public.

