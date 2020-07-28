close
Tue Jul 28, 2020
July 28, 2020

ACE retrieves 53 Kanal land

LAHORE: Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore Region on Monday retrieved 53 kanal state land worth Rs13 million from land grabbers at Patoki.According to spokesperson, the ACE took action with the co-ordination of the districtadministration and police, and retrieved land from grabbers.ACE Regional Director Waseem Hamid Sindhu, said that ACEoperations against the mafia occupying state lands would continue unabated.

